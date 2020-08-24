NXIVM based series “The Vow” debuts on HBO

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO premiered the first episode in their newest docuseries, “The Vow” which features several people involved in the so called self improvement group NXIVM. The series takes a look at the organization and the charges it’s founder, Keith Raniere is facing.

Raniere was found guilty in June 2019 of Racketeering, Racketeering conspiracy, Wire Fraud, Forced Labor, Sex Trafficking, Sex Trafficking conspiracy, and attempted Sex Trafficking. The group was headquartered in the Capital Region.

Prosecutors argued Raniere brainwashed and branded women with his initials, before forcing many of them to engage in sexual acts with him and other members of the group.

Raniere is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

The series will air every Sunday on HBO at 10 p.m.

