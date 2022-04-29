ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Weather Service at Albany says Friday, April 29 has an Elevated Risk of Fire Spread due to low humidity and gusty winds. The New York statewide burn ban is still in effect until May 15.

The annual statewide burn ban prohibits residential brush burning. Since 2009, the DEC has enforced the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened conditions for wildfires each spring.

“The start of spring in New York comes with an increased risk of wildfires,” Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Seggos said. “Starting March 16 and ending May 14, New York State prohibits residential brush burning to protect our communities and our natural resources. Since 2009, New York’s burn ban has reduced the number of wildfires in our communities and we’re looking forward to continuing that trend in 2022.”

New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring when most wildfires occur.