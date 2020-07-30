NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Monroe County Wednesday

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Wednesday along the Oatka Creek from south of Wheatland Center to south of Scottsville in Monroe County.
An EF scale, or Enhanced Fujita scale, is used to assign a tornado a “rating” based on estimated wind speeds and related damage, according to NWS. An EF-0 is considered the weakest on the scale, but still has wind speed ranging between 65 and 85 mph.
A tornado warning was issued before 7 p.m. Wednesday for parts of southern Monroe County, northern Livingston County, and western Ontario County. That warning was lifted at 7:20 p.m.
Strong storms passed through Monroe County and the Finger Lakes, leaving damage in its wake. Reported trees and downed power lines in isolated areas across the region have led to several hundred without power.
