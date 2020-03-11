Nursing homes working to prevent spread of COVID-19

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region nursing homes are now blocking vendors from coming inside their buildings at the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control due to COVID-19 concerns.

“A. People are worried. B. We’re not quite sure where this is going,” said St. Peter’s Continued Care Physician Dr. Michael Wolff. “I don’t think I’ve seen this much rapid response, but H1N1 created a lot of concern back in 2009, so this is not unprecedented,” Wolff said.

Part of the elevated concern for St. Peter’s Partners is due to neighboring cases in Saratoga and Berkshire counties.

Signs are now up that urge people not to enter if they’ve traveled to high risk countries or have symptoms consistent with the Coronavirus.

In his nearly 40 years of practice Wolff said it’s been nearly that long since there’s been a virus or disease that’s caused this much panic for the elderly.

Medical professionals don’t know the extent of the new virus. Dr. Wolff said he hopes the coming spring will curb the illness.