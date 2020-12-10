Nursing homes in Capital Region anxiously awaiting COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Visitations in New York nursing homes continue to be prohibited to prevent their vulnerable population from getting COVID-19. To the dismay of people with loved ones or family members in nursing homes, it hasn’t stopped residents from becoming infected.

It may be disheartening for family members with loved ones in nursing homes but many Northeastern states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey have seen double or triple the amount of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes compared to New York, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 10 but in the meantime, two local nursing homes said they are doing their best to keep both residents and staff safe. They also said they are working directly with pharmacies to distribute the vaccine once available.

“We anticipated receiving the vaccine soon, possibly in the next one to two weeks. We have a partnership with a pharmacy and will be capable of quickly administering the vaccine to both residents and staff as soon as it becomes available,” said Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Administrator, James Caligiuri.

Both the residents and staff at Hudson Park are tested at least once a week and sometimes several times. Residents are being encouraged to stay in their rooms and required to wear a mask when they leave their rooms or go to an appointment. Residents who become infected with COVID-19 are moved to a designated area for treatment separate from those who are not infected, said Caligiuri.

Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, run by Albany County, hasn’t seen a positive COVID-19 case among their residents. Executive Director, Larry Slatky, said he attributes the feat to extensive education for staff and residents. He also attributes it to precautionary measures.

If visitors aren’t allowed in nursing homes why are residents getting COVID-19?

When the virus is more prevalent in the community, it’s more prevalent in nursing homes. Staff with no symptoms are the main source of COVID-19 entry into nursing homes, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) concluded in a review released in July. They said they continue to monitor COVID-19 in nursing homes.

“The Department continues to review facilities statewide that are currently managing COVID-19 clusters and preparing for a second wave. Since March 1, the Department has conducted more than 2,500 onsite Focus Infection Control inspections, with at least one visit to every nursing home and adult care facility in New York State,” said DOH Public Information Officer, Jeffrey Hammond.

More information continues to be available as researchers look for ways to improve COVID-19 responses but if the main vehicle of transmission is through asymptomatic staff members it will be difficult to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes.

St. Peter’s Health Partners Community Hospice Director of Marketing and Communications, Rob Puglisi, said research from the University of Chicago points out that controlling community spread is the best way to prevent COVID-19 from entering nursing homes. He said a rise in nursing home cases is directly tied to the rise in cases throughout the community.

St. Peter’s Health Partners operates multiple nursing home facilities. Puglisi said they are anxiously awaiting the vaccine and plan to “swing into action to get everyone vaccinated very quickly” once they get a shipment.

DOH’s Hammond said nursing home residents and staff will be the first New Yorkers to receive the vaccine as outlined in New York’s vaccination program, followed by long-term/congregate care staff/residents, emergency medical service, and other health care workers. Essential workers and the general population will be vaccinated after those groups beginning with those who are considered the highest risk.