Nursing home reforms included in state budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state budget includes a number of nursing home reforms designed to ensure facilities put patients over profits. These changes tie in with the recent repeal of a nursing home immunity measure.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill repealing blanket legal protections given to health care facilities dealing with COVID patients. Attorney General Letitia James identified that legal shield as a concern in her explosive nursing homes report. She thought it may have let facilities to make financially motivated decisions when caring for patients.

Though many lawmakers see this as a win, some New York business leaders disagree. They say they fear it will be a free for all for attorneys.

Tom Stebbins, from the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York, said that “revoking those protections, as this bill does, will activate every ambulance chaser in New York state.” His group hopes the repeal of immunity will only apply to cases going forward, and not actions that were taken during the height of the pandemic.

Just hours after the governor signed the repeal, he reached an agreement with legislative leaders on the state budget. Its included reforms to establish minimum thresholds for nursing home spending of 70% of revenues on direct resident care, and 40% of revenues on resident facing staffing, as well as capping profits at 5%.