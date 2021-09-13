ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have identified an elderly couple who died after a murder-suicide at an area nursing home this weekend.
According to Rochester police, 83-year-old Albert Greer was visiting his life partner, 89-year-old Bernice Dubin, at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home Saturday morning.
Police say Dubin had been a resident at the facility for a couple of weeks, and her health was deteriorating. Authorities say during Greer’s Saturday morning visit, he shot Dubin and then turned the gun on himself.
Officials say staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, as both Greer and Dubin were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no other residents or staff at the nursing home were in danger.
More from NEWS10
- Nursing home couple in New York murder-suicide identified
- Troy police make arrest in shooting that left one critically injured
- New York schools begin confirming student COVID cases to DOH
- SU football head coach Dino Babers holds his weekly press conference
- Rochester doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate female patient in new lawsuit