Nursing home couple in New York murder-suicide identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have identified an elderly couple who died after a murder-suicide at an area nursing home this weekend.

According to Rochester police, 83-year-old Albert Greer was visiting his life partner, 89-year-old Bernice Dubin, at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home Saturday morning.

Police say Dubin had been a resident at the facility for a couple of weeks, and her health was deteriorating. Authorities say during Greer’s Saturday morning visit, he shot Dubin and then turned the gun on himself.

Officials say staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, as both Greer and Dubin were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no other residents or staff at the nursing home were in danger.

