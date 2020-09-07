Nurses from Albany Med hold Labor Day demonstration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Labor Day, nurses from Albany Medical Center have gathered for a rally in front of the hospital. They say they could go on strike over their ongoing contract dispute if an agreement is not reached.

They say they want their voices to be heard, demonstrating alongside grateful Capital Region community members holding signs in solidarity.

Albany Med nurses have been negotiating over their contracts for over two years. Since the pandemic started, they say, Albany Med has publicly celebrated them as heroes while privately cutting their hours, staffing, salaries.

More to come on this developing story later today.

