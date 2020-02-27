Number of flu cases decrease for second week amid record-breaking flu season

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The latest flu report which has data up to Feb. 22 shows that flu cases decreased by 26% last week and hospitalizations decreased by 13%.

The number of flu cases this season is 131,604 the highest since the state began keeping records in 1998. The previous record was the 2017-18 season with 128,892 recorded cases.

Last week, 10,520 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported and 1,454 people have been hospitalized with influenza.

There were three pediatric flu deaths last week, two in New York City and one in the North Country. The total number of pediatric deaths is up to nine for the season.

