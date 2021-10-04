Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Oct. 4 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State COVID-19 Report Card website went back online Monday, September 27 after being offline for updates at the beginning of the new school year. Where do school districts stand in terms of cases over the span of a week?

Cases among teachers and staff have stayed relatively low in every school district. Some of the larger districts in the Capital Region continue to see more cases among students than smaller districts are.

As of Monday morning, the COVID-19 Report Card was updated through Friday, October 1. New cases reported over the weekend and Monday are not reflected in the totals. However, many school districts are keeping parents and caregivers updated by posting new case information on their websites.

Totals for each district are listed in the tables below. Totals are the number of cases reported by districts since the beginning of the school year, not new cases reported.

Albany County

School District Students Sept. 27 Students Oct. 1 Teachers/staff Sept. 27 Teachers/staff Oct. 1 Albany City School District 47 65 5 5 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 5 8 2 2 Bethlehem Central School District 4 6 1 2 Cohoes City School District 17 32 4 6 Green Island Union Free School District 2 3 0 1 Guilderland Central School District 16 26 2 2 Menands Union Free School District 2 2 0 1 North Colonie School District 26 33 4 6 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 11 14 1 1 South Colonie Central School District 18 35 1 2 Voorheesville Central School District 7 9 0 2 Watervliet City School District 14 17 2 2

Columbia County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Chatham Central School District 2 3 0 0 Germantown Central School District 4 4 0 0 Hudson City School District 7 12 1 2 Ichabod Crane Central School District 28 39 2 3 New Lebanon Central School District 2 2 0 1 Taconic Hills Central School District 10 12 6 6

Fulton County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Broadalbin Perth School District 8 24 2 4 Gloversville School District 37 65 7 10 Johnstown School District 16 20 4 5 Mayfield School District 8 14 3 4 Northville School District 1 3 1 1 Wheelerville Union Free School District 1 1 0 0

Greene County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Cairo Durham Central School District 5 10 2 3 Catskill Central School District 2 6 4 4 Coxsackie-Athens School District 4 11 2 3 Greenville Central School District 9 11 0 2 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 1 2 0 0 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 0 1 0 1

Montgomery County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Greater Amsterdam Central School District 18 43 3 3 Canajoharie Central School District 22 24 5 6 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 10 16 1 1 Fort Plain Central School District 11 17 0 0 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 4 6 0 1

Rensselaer County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Averill Park School District 12 21 1 2 Berlin School District 5 8 0 0 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 8 13 0 0 East Greenbush School District 14 20 2 3 Hoosic Valley School District 13 19 3 4 Hoosick Falls School District 9 9 2 4 Lansingburgh School District 10 20 6 6 North Greenbush School District 0 0 0 0 Rensselaer City School District 6 8 4 4 Schodack School District 2 6 0 0 Troy City School District 24 55 2 4 Wynantskill Union Free School District 1 2 0 0

Saratoga County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Ballston Spa Central School District 31 38 3 6 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 9 26 0 1 Corinth Central School District 4 5 0 0 Edinburg Common School 2 2 1 2 Galway Central School District 4 5 9 9 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 4 6 0 0 Mechanicville City School District 7 20 1 2 Saratoga Springs City School District 26 42 2 4 Schuylerville Central School District 1 4 0 1 Shenendehowa Central School District 20 36 3 3 South Glens Falls Central School District 29 50 2 2 Stillwater Central School District 12 15 0 2 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 7 9 1 2

Schenectady County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Duanesburg School District 2 2 0 0 Mohonasen School District 10 25 0 0 Niskayuna School District 9 18 0 0 Schalmont School District 22 34 0 3 Schenectady City School District 33 53 6 7 Scotia-Glenville School District 8 11 1 1

Schoharie County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 9 11 1 1 Jefferson Central School District 7 12 3 3 Sharon Springs Central School District 0 0 0 0

Warren County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Oct. 1 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Oct. 1 Glens Falls Central School District 16 24 1 2 Johnsburg Central School District 0 0 0 0 Lake George School District 10 12 1 1 North Warren Central School District 5 9 0 1 Queensbury Union Free School District 20 35 5 5 Warrensburg Central School District 3 5 0 1

Washington County