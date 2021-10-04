Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Oct. 4 update

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted:

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State COVID-19 Report Card website went back online Monday, September 27 after being offline for updates at the beginning of the new school year. Where do school districts stand in terms of cases over the span of a week?

Cases among teachers and staff have stayed relatively low in every school district. Some of the larger districts in the Capital Region continue to see more cases among students than smaller districts are.

As of Monday morning, the COVID-19 Report Card was updated through Friday, October 1. New cases reported over the weekend and Monday are not reflected in the totals. However, many school districts are keeping parents and caregivers updated by posting new case information on their websites.

Totals for each district are listed in the tables below. Totals are the number of cases reported by districts since the beginning of the school year, not new cases reported.

Albany County

School DistrictStudents Sept. 27Students Oct. 1Teachers/staff Sept. 27Teachers/staff Oct. 1
Albany City School District476555
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District5822
Bethlehem Central School District4612
Cohoes City School District173246
Green Island Union Free School District2301
Guilderland Central School District162622
Menands Union Free School District2201
North Colonie School District263346
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District111411
South Colonie Central School District183512
Voorheesville Central School District7902
Watervliet City School District141722

Columbia County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Chatham Central School District 2300
Germantown Central School District 4400
Hudson City School District 71212
Ichabod Crane Central School District 283923
New Lebanon Central School District 2201
Taconic Hills Central School District101266

Fulton County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Broadalbin Perth School District82424
Gloversville School District3765710
Johnstown School District162045
Mayfield School District81434
Northville School District1311
Wheelerville Union Free School District1100

Greene County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Cairo Durham Central School District 51023
Catskill Central School District 2644
Coxsackie-Athens School District41123
Greenville Central School District91102
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District1200
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District0101

Montgomery County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Greater Amsterdam Central School District184333
Canajoharie Central School District222456
Fonda Fultonville Central School District101611
Fort Plain Central School District111700
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District4601

Rensselaer County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Averill Park School District122112
Berlin School District5800
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District81300
East Greenbush School District142023
Hoosic Valley School District131934
Hoosick Falls School District9924
Lansingburgh School District102066
North Greenbush School District0000
Rensselaer City School District6844
Schodack School District2600
Troy City School District 245524
Wynantskill Union Free School District1200

Saratoga County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Ballston Spa Central School District313836
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District92601
Corinth Central School District4500
Edinburg Common School2212
Galway Central School District4599
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District4600
Mechanicville City School District 72012
Saratoga Springs City School District264224
Schuylerville Central School District1401
Shenendehowa Central School District203633
South Glens Falls Central School District295022
Stillwater Central School District121502
Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District7912

Schenectady County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Duanesburg School District2200
Mohonasen School District102500
Niskayuna School District91800
Schalmont School District223403
Schenectady City School District335367
Scotia-Glenville School District81111

Schoharie County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District91111
Jefferson Central School District71233
Sharon Springs Central School District0000

Warren County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Glens Falls Central School District162412
Johnsburg Central School District0000
Lake George School District101211
North Warren Central School District5901
Queensbury Union Free School District203555
Warrensburg Central School District3501

Washington County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Oct. 1		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
Argyle Central School District0211
Bolton Central School District0000
Cambridge Central School District2301
Fort Ann Central School District61100
Granville Central School District192401
Greenwich Central School District91311
Hartford Central School District2300
Hudson Falls Central School District284034
Salem Central School District0100
Whitehall Central School District121222

