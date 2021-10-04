Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Oct. 4 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State COVID-19 Report Card website went back online Monday, September 27 after being offline for updates at the beginning of the new school year. Where do school districts stand in terms of cases over the span of a week?
Cases among teachers and staff have stayed relatively low in every school district. Some of the larger districts in the Capital Region continue to see more cases among students than smaller districts are.
As of Monday morning, the COVID-19 Report Card was updated through Friday, October 1. New cases reported over the weekend and Monday are not reflected in the totals. However, many school districts are keeping parents and caregivers updated by posting new case information on their websites.
Totals for each district are listed in the tables below. Totals are the number of cases reported by districts since the beginning of the school year, not new cases reported.
Albany County
|School District
|Students Sept. 27
|Students Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff Oct. 1
|Albany City School District
|47
|65
|5
|5
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|5
|8
|2
|2
|Bethlehem Central School District
|4
|6
|1
|2
|Cohoes City School District
|17
|32
|4
|6
|Green Island Union Free School District
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Guilderland Central School District
|16
|26
|2
|2
|Menands Union Free School District
|2
|2
|0
|1
|North Colonie School District
|26
|33
|4
|6
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|11
|14
|1
|1
|South Colonie Central School District
|18
|35
|1
|2
|Voorheesville Central School District
|7
|9
|0
|2
|Watervliet City School District
|14
|17
|2
|2
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Chatham Central School District
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Germantown Central School District
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Hudson City School District
|7
|12
|1
|2
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|28
|39
|2
|3
|New Lebanon Central School District
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|10
|12
|6
|6
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|8
|24
|2
|4
|Gloversville School District
|37
|65
|7
|10
|Johnstown School District
|16
|20
|4
|5
|Mayfield School District
|8
|14
|3
|4
|Northville School District
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|1
|1
|0
|0
Greene County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|5
|10
|2
|3
|Catskill Central School District
|2
|6
|4
|4
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|4
|11
|2
|3
|Greenville Central School District
|9
|11
|0
|2
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|0
|1
|0
|1
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|18
|43
|3
|3
|Canajoharie Central School District
|22
|24
|5
|6
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|10
|16
|1
|1
|Fort Plain Central School District
|11
|17
|0
|0
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|4
|6
|0
|1
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Averill Park School District
|12
|21
|1
|2
|Berlin School District
|5
|8
|0
|0
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|8
|13
|0
|0
|East Greenbush School District
|14
|20
|2
|3
|Hoosic Valley School District
|13
|19
|3
|4
|Hoosick Falls School District
|9
|9
|2
|4
|Lansingburgh School District
|10
|20
|6
|6
|North Greenbush School District
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rensselaer City School District
|6
|8
|4
|4
|Schodack School District
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Troy City School District
|24
|55
|2
|4
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|1
|2
|0
|0
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|31
|38
|3
|6
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|9
|26
|0
|1
|Corinth Central School District
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Edinburg Common School
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Galway Central School District
|4
|5
|9
|9
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Mechanicville City School District
|7
|20
|1
|2
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|26
|42
|2
|4
|Schuylerville Central School District
|1
|4
|0
|1
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|20
|36
|3
|3
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|29
|50
|2
|2
|Stillwater Central School District
|12
|15
|0
|2
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|7
|9
|1
|2
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Duanesburg School District
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mohonasen School District
|10
|25
|0
|0
|Niskayuna School District
|9
|18
|0
|0
|Schalmont School District
|22
|34
|0
|3
|Schenectady City School District
|33
|53
|6
|7
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|8
|11
|1
|1
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|9
|11
|1
|1
|Jefferson Central School District
|7
|12
|3
|3
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|0
|0
|0
|0
Warren County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Glens Falls Central School District
|16
|24
|1
|2
|Johnsburg Central School District
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake George School District
|10
|12
|1
|1
|North Warren Central School District
|5
|9
|0
|1
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|20
|35
|5
|5
|Warrensburg Central School District
|3
|5
|0
|1
Washington County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Oct. 1
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Oct. 1
|Argyle Central School District
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bolton Central School District
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge Central School District
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Fort Ann Central School District
|6
|11
|0
|0
|Granville Central School District
|19
|24
|0
|1
|Greenwich Central School District
|9
|13
|1
|1
|Hartford Central School District
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|28
|40
|3
|4
|Salem Central School District
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Whitehall Central School District
|12
|12
|2
|2
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Oct. 4 update
- Next hurdle for social infrastructure spending: Progressives vs. moderates
- Amsterdam’s OktoberFest announced
- Yankee Trails offering Capital Region baseball fans a trip to AL wild card game
- Facebook down: Instagram, WhatsApp also experiencing outages
Follow us on social media