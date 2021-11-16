Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Nov. 16 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been a little more than two months since the beginning of the school year. As they were at the beginning of October, larger school districts are reporting more cases of COVID-19 than smaller districts.
120 pop-up vaccination sites were scheduled to be opened across the state to make it easier for school-aged kids to get vaccinated for COVID. The plan was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of September. A week ago, she also announced the state would be giving out 50 full scholarships for kids 5-11 who get vaccinated to a SUNY or CUNY school.
The New York State Department of Health (DOH) has been tracking vaccinations in the state and began including kids 12-15 when they became eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination data for New York kids ages 5-11 will eventually be included with other data on the DOH website when it becomes available and can be confirmed, they said.
Below are reported cases by county in school districts on September 27 versus November 16.
Albany County
|School District
|Students Sept. 27
|Students Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff Nov. 16
|Albany City School District
|47
|209
|5
|62
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|5
|26
|2
|12
|Bethlehem Central School District
|4
|42
|1
|11
|Cohoes City School District
|17
|70
|4
|17
|Green Island Union Free School District
|2
|6
|0
|6
|Guilderland Central School District
|16
|110
|2
|17
|Menands Union Free School District
|2
|6
|0
|2
|North Colonie School District
|26
|110
|4
|21
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|11
|37
|1
|6
|South Colonie Central School District
|18
|127
|1
|18
|Voorheesville Central School District
|7
|27
|0
|5
|Watervliet City School District
|14
|37
|2
|7
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Chatham Central School District
|2
|26
|0
|3
|Germantown Central School District
|4
|7
|0
|2
|Hudson City School District
|7
|21
|1
|12
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|28
|93
|2
|13
|New Lebanon Central School District
|2
|5
|0
|1
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|10
|20
|6
|13
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|8
|135
|2
|24
|Gloversville School District
|37
|138
|7
|24
|Johnstown School District
|16
|70
|4
|20
|Mayfield School District
|8
|48
|3
|11
|Northville School District
|1
|33
|1
|10
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|1
|7
|0
|1
Greene County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|5
|34
|2
|11
|Catskill Central School District
|2
|21
|4
|10
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|4
|35
|2
|8
|Greenville Central School District
|9
|27
|0
|8
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|0
|8
|0
|3
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|18
|116
|3
|16
|Canajoharie Central School District
|22
|49
|5
|10
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|10
|57
|1
|11
|Fort Plain Central School District
|11
|25
|0
|2
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|4
|43
|0
|14
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Averill Park School District
|12
|95
|1
|16
|Berlin School District
|5
|41
|0
|9
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|8
|42
|0
|6
|East Greenbush School District
|14
|99
|2
|17
|Hoosic Valley School District
|13
|48
|3
|11
|Hoosick Falls School District
|9
|12
|2
|5
|Lansingburgh School District
|10
|70
|6
|11
|North Greenbush School District
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rensselaer City School District
|6
|45
|4
|10
|Schodack School District
|2
|14
|0
|2
|Troy City School District
|24
|156
|2
|20
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|1
|7
|0
|2
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|31
|91
|3
|16
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|9
|74
|0
|13
|Corinth Central School District
|4
|26
|0
|7
|Edinburg Common School
|2
|6
|1
|3
|Galway Central School District
|4
|19
|9
|9
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|4
|14
|0
|6
|Mechanicville City School District
|7
|37
|1
|7
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|26
|107
|2
|25
|Schuylerville Central School District
|1
|28
|0
|5
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|20
|173
|3
|29
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|29
|108
|2
|17
|Stillwater Central School District
|12
|37
|0
|7
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|7
|21
|1
|4
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Duanesburg School District
|2
|10
|0
|2
|Mohonasen School District
|10
|107
|0
|11
|Niskayuna School District
|9
|63
|0
|8
|Schalmont School District
|22
|104
|0
|13
|Schenectady City School District
|33
|253
|6
|67
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|8
|50
|1
|7
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|9
|30
|1
|6
|Jefferson Central School District
|7
|16
|3
|3
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|0
|2
|0
|0
Warren County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Glens Falls Central School District
|16
|80
|1
|8
|Johnsburg Central School District
|0
|13
|0
|2
|Lake George School District
|10
|24
|1
|5
|North Warren Central School District
|5
|25
|0
|8
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|20
|134
|5
|15
|Warrensburg Central School District
|3
|37
|0
|4
Washington County
|School District
|Students
Sept. 27
|Students
Nov. 16
|Teachers/staff
Sept. 27
|Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
|Argyle Central School District
|0
|16
|1
|5
|Bolton Central School District
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Cambridge Central School District
|2
|23
|0
|8
|Fort Ann Central School District
|6
|41
|0
|2
|Granville Central School District
|19
|58
|0
|15
|Greenwich Central School District
|9
|28
|1
|7
|Hartford Central School District
|2
|15
|0
|2
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|28
|191
|3
|25
|Salem Central School District
|0
|9
|0
|4
|Whitehall Central School District
|12
|40
|2
|13