Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Nov. 16 update

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Students work on laptops during online lessons at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York on Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been a little more than two months since the beginning of the school year. As they were at the beginning of October, larger school districts are reporting more cases of COVID-19 than smaller districts.

120 pop-up vaccination sites were scheduled to be opened across the state to make it easier for school-aged kids to get vaccinated for COVID. The plan was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of September. A week ago, she also announced the state would be giving out 50 full scholarships for kids 5-11 who get vaccinated to a SUNY or CUNY school.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) has been tracking vaccinations in the state and began including kids 12-15 when they became eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination data for New York kids ages 5-11 will eventually be included with other data on the DOH website when it becomes available and can be confirmed, they said.

Below are reported cases by county in school districts on September 27 versus November 16.

Albany County

School DistrictStudents Sept. 27Students Nov. 16Teachers/staff Sept. 27Teachers/staff Nov. 16
Albany City School District47209562
Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District526212
Bethlehem Central School District442111
Cohoes City School District1770417
Green Island Union Free School District2606
Guilderland Central School District16110217
Menands Union Free School District2602
North Colonie School District26110421
Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District113716
South Colonie Central School District18127118
Voorheesville Central School District72705
Watervliet City School District143727

Columbia County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Chatham Central School District 22603
Germantown Central School District 4702
Hudson City School District 721112
Ichabod Crane Central School District 2893213
New Lebanon Central School District 2501
Taconic Hills Central School District1020613

Fulton County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Broadalbin Perth School District8135224
Gloversville School District37138724
Johnstown School District1670420
Mayfield School District848311
Northville School District133110
Wheelerville Union Free School District1701

Greene County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Cairo Durham Central School District 534211
Catskill Central School District 221410
Coxsackie-Athens School District43528
Greenville Central School District92708
Hunter-Tannersville Central School District1800
Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District0803

Montgomery County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Greater Amsterdam Central School District18116316
Canajoharie Central School District2249510
Fonda Fultonville Central School District1057111
Fort Plain Central School District112502
Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District443014

Rensselaer County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Averill Park School District1295116
Berlin School District54109
Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District84206
East Greenbush School District1499217
Hoosic Valley School District1348311
Hoosick Falls School District91225
Lansingburgh School District1070611
North Greenbush School District0100
Rensselaer City School District645410
Schodack School District21402
Troy City School District 24156220
Wynantskill Union Free School District1702

Saratoga County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Ballston Spa Central School District3191316
Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District974013
Corinth Central School District42607
Edinburg Common School2613
Galway Central School District41999
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District41406
Mechanicville City School District 73717
Saratoga Springs City School District26107225
Schuylerville Central School District12805
Shenendehowa Central School District20173329
South Glens Falls Central School District29108217
Stillwater Central School District123707
Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District72114

Schenectady County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Duanesburg School District21002
Mohonasen School District10107011
Niskayuna School District96308
Schalmont School District22104013
Schenectady City School District33253667
Scotia-Glenville School District85017

Schoharie County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District93016
Jefferson Central School District71633
Sharon Springs Central School District0200

Warren County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Glens Falls Central School District168018
Johnsburg Central School District01302
Lake George School District102415
North Warren Central School District52508
Queensbury Union Free School District20134515
Warrensburg Central School District33704

Washington County

School DistrictStudents
Sept. 27		Students
Nov. 16		Teachers/staff
Sept. 27		Teachers/staff
Nov. 16
Argyle Central School District01615
Bolton Central School District0401
Cambridge Central School District22308
Fort Ann Central School District64102
Granville Central School District1958015
Greenwich Central School District92817
Hartford Central School District21502
Hudson Falls Central School District28191325
Salem Central School District0904
Whitehall Central School District1240213

