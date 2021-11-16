Number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts Nov. 16 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been a little more than two months since the beginning of the school year. As they were at the beginning of October, larger school districts are reporting more cases of COVID-19 than smaller districts.

120 pop-up vaccination sites were scheduled to be opened across the state to make it easier for school-aged kids to get vaccinated for COVID. The plan was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of September. A week ago, she also announced the state would be giving out 50 full scholarships for kids 5-11 who get vaccinated to a SUNY or CUNY school.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) has been tracking vaccinations in the state and began including kids 12-15 when they became eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination data for New York kids ages 5-11 will eventually be included with other data on the DOH website when it becomes available and can be confirmed, they said.

Below are reported cases by county in school districts on September 27 versus November 16.

Albany County

School District Students Sept. 27 Students Nov. 16 Teachers/staff Sept. 27 Teachers/staff Nov. 16 Albany City School District 47 209 5 62 Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District 5 26 2 12 Bethlehem Central School District 4 42 1 11 Cohoes City School District 17 70 4 17 Green Island Union Free School District 2 6 0 6 Guilderland Central School District 16 110 2 17 Menands Union Free School District 2 6 0 2 North Colonie School District 26 110 4 21 Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District 11 37 1 6 South Colonie Central School District 18 127 1 18 Voorheesville Central School District 7 27 0 5 Watervliet City School District 14 37 2 7

Columbia County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Chatham Central School District 2 26 0 3 Germantown Central School District 4 7 0 2 Hudson City School District 7 21 1 12 Ichabod Crane Central School District 28 93 2 13 New Lebanon Central School District 2 5 0 1 Taconic Hills Central School District 10 20 6 13

Fulton County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Broadalbin Perth School District 8 135 2 24 Gloversville School District 37 138 7 24 Johnstown School District 16 70 4 20 Mayfield School District 8 48 3 11 Northville School District 1 33 1 10 Wheelerville Union Free School District 1 7 0 1

Greene County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Cairo Durham Central School District 5 34 2 11 Catskill Central School District 2 21 4 10 Coxsackie-Athens School District 4 35 2 8 Greenville Central School District 9 27 0 8 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 1 8 0 0 Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District 0 8 0 3

Montgomery County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Greater Amsterdam Central School District 18 116 3 16 Canajoharie Central School District 22 49 5 10 Fonda Fultonville Central School District 10 57 1 11 Fort Plain Central School District 11 25 0 2 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 4 43 0 14

Rensselaer County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Averill Park School District 12 95 1 16 Berlin School District 5 41 0 9 Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District 8 42 0 6 East Greenbush School District 14 99 2 17 Hoosic Valley School District 13 48 3 11 Hoosick Falls School District 9 12 2 5 Lansingburgh School District 10 70 6 11 North Greenbush School District 0 1 0 0 Rensselaer City School District 6 45 4 10 Schodack School District 2 14 0 2 Troy City School District 24 156 2 20 Wynantskill Union Free School District 1 7 0 2

Saratoga County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Ballston Spa Central School District 31 91 3 16 Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District 9 74 0 13 Corinth Central School District 4 26 0 7 Edinburg Common School 2 6 1 3 Galway Central School District 4 19 9 9 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 4 14 0 6 Mechanicville City School District 7 37 1 7 Saratoga Springs City School District 26 107 2 25 Schuylerville Central School District 1 28 0 5 Shenendehowa Central School District 20 173 3 29 South Glens Falls Central School District 29 108 2 17 Stillwater Central School District 12 37 0 7 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 7 21 1 4

Schenectady County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Duanesburg School District 2 10 0 2 Mohonasen School District 10 107 0 11 Niskayuna School District 9 63 0 8 Schalmont School District 22 104 0 13 Schenectady City School District 33 253 6 67 Scotia-Glenville School District 8 50 1 7

Schoharie County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 9 30 1 6 Jefferson Central School District 7 16 3 3 Sharon Springs Central School District 0 2 0 0

Warren County

School District Students

Sept. 27 Students

Nov. 16 Teachers/staff

Sept. 27 Teachers/staff

Nov. 16 Glens Falls Central School District 16 80 1 8 Johnsburg Central School District 0 13 0 2 Lake George School District 10 24 1 5 North Warren Central School District 5 25 0 8 Queensbury Union Free School District 20 134 5 15 Warrensburg Central School District 3 37 0 4

Washington County