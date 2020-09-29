NTSB: NYS DOT, DMV, NYSP had sufficient evidence to prevent Schoharie Limousine tragedy

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) adopted the findings in the Schoharie Limousine crash investigation unanimously during their virtual meeting Tuesday morning. The board found violations were made by Prestige Limousine, The New York State Department of Transportation, The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, and New York State Police.

Two national and four state recommendations were adopted by the NTSB as a result of the investigation.

The NTSB determined probable causes of the crash ware the total disregard for safety the company, Prestige Limousine had by dispatching a limo with an out of service order. Other contributing factors were oversights made by the DOT and DMV.

The NTSB found the State Agencies and State Police had sufficient evidence to stop the company from operating prior to the crash but failed to take action. The board members also pointed out the lack of cooperation by the State of New York complicated and elongated the investigation.

A summary of the crash was provided by NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt during opening statements. He said the crash happened when the limousine was at the end of a 1.8-mile stretch of downhill road reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour.

The limousine then crashed into an unoccupied SUV where it struck and killed two nearby pedestrians upon impact. The limo crashed into a ravine and struck an embankment and several trees.

Twenty people died as a result of the crash: the driver, 17 passengers, and two pedestrians.

As a result of the investigation, the NTSB found there was an inadequate brake system in place. In a presentation, staff members said the brake line was crimped and could have restricted the amount of fluid able to flow through to the right rear brake. Parts of the line were coated in brake fluid, which indicated a leak.

Staff members said if the brakes in the limousine were adequate, the operator of the limousine might have been able to prevent the crash by stopping at the bottom of the hill.

Sumwalt asked the staff members to present the speed the vehicle was operating at before the crash. The crash data calculated a range of speeds between about 101 miles an hour and 118 miles-per-hour as it went downhill. The speed after it hit the SUV was decreased to about eighty miles an hour.

The National Transportation Safety Board is saying the local authorities are to blame for the crash, evidence shows the limousine company had several violations that should have kept the company from being in service.

The company failed to pass several inspections, some statistics provided by the NTSB say that the out of service rate for the Prestige Limousine company was 80% compared to the National average of 6.2 percent, that means the company that caused the crashed had an out of service rate 13 times greater than the national average.

Additionally, the out of service rate for the drivers was 100%, compared to the National Average of 4.2%. That means that out of service rate for drivers was 25 times that of the national average.

The crash has sparked national and state legislation for limo reforms. There is also a criminal investigation underway which led to charges for Nauman Hussain who is the operator of Prestige Limo.

The public docket for the report was released last month and once the meeting is over and the board votes on recommendations a final report will be made available to the public. The report on the crash is expected to be finalized in a few weeks.

NEWS10 reached out to the Schoharie County District Attorney’s office for comment. Their statement is listed below:

Due to legal and ethical restrictions, we are unable to answer questions until the case against Nauman Hussain is concluded. Without discussing this particular case, District Attorneys and NTSB have different obligations and responsibilities which we both must adhere to. Schoharie County District Attorney

Cathy Chase, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety President issued the following statement on the findings of the NTSB:

“Today’s National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) meeting on the October 6, 2018 limousine crash in Schoharie, NY reveals failures on multiple levels that led to one of the deadliest transportation crashes our nation has ever experienced. Bipartisan legislation by Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) as well as Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY), Antonio Delgado (D-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) which would address glaring safety gaps identified during the NTSB investigation should be advanced without delay. Requiring lap and shoulder belts for all passengers and ensuring that seating arrangements in limos meet minimum performance standards during a crash are commonsense steps that must be taken to prevent these types of tragedies. Also critical to limo safety are thorough oversight of companies’ safety performance and consumer information. Limousine rides are commonly associated with some of the most wonderful events in one’s life. Sadly, due to unacceptably weak standards and oversight identified by the NTSB, a crash involving a limousine can turn someone’s happiest day into their worst nightmare.” Cathy Chase, President, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety

This story is developing, more information will be added as it is presented.

LATEST STORIES