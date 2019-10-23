Now it’s easier for school districts to declare snow days

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The information is not new, it’s just been brought together in a new easy to access way. School superintendents in the capital region can access local up to the hour weather forecasts.

They can see wind speed, temperature, and access time lapse video from weather stations. All of this information can be used in decisions regarding school closures or after school activities.

This is all thanks to the weather department at the University of Albany and the national weather service.