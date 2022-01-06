November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion

News

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this April 9, 2021 photo, cargo containers are shown stacked near cranes at PortMiami in Miami. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, after hitting a record high the previous month, as a big rebound in exports helped to offset a much smaller rise in imports. The October deficit was 17.6% below the September record of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged to a near-record high of $80.2 billion in November as exports slowed at the same time that imports jumped sharply.

The November deficit was 19.3% higher than the October deficit of $67.2 billion and was just below the all-time monthly record of $81.4 billion set in September.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, the U.S. trade deficit is 28.6% higher than during the same period in 2020 as the economic recovery in the United States has outpaced other nations, sending import demand up faster than gains in U.S. export sales.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10