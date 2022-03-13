SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to National Grid, about 51 customers are currently affected by a power outage in an area block of Nott Street near Ellis Hospital. Officials reported utility lines were damaged on Sunday, March 13 at about 8:00 a.m., due to a car accident.

According to officials, the road will most likely be closed most of the day and into the evening. National Grid said they do not have an estimated time when power will be fully restored.

