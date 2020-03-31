Not all counties make the grade for social distancing in the Capital District

Residents step on measured tape placed outside a supermarket to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, early Tuesday, March 17, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In addition to good hand-washing, Johns Hopkins University says social distancing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unacast, a mobility tracking service, is using their technology to determine which states and counties are adhering to social distance practices.

States and counties are graded on an A-F system. Those who received an A have seen mobility in the region decrease the most significantly while those who received an F have seen mobility in the region decrease the least.

Unacast social distance grading measurements

A- travel decrease of 40% or more

B- travel decrease of 30-40%

C- travel decrease of 20-30%

D- travel decrease of 10-20%

F- travel decrease of 10% or less

New York state overall received an A but many counties in the western part of the state received a grade between C-F. In the Capital Region, county grades varied. The highest grade received was a B among five counties while Montgomery and Schoharie counties both received an F.

Capital District county social distancing grades

Albany- B

Columbia- D

Fulton- C

Greene- C

Montgomery- F

Rensselaer- B

Saratoga- B

Schenectady- C

Schoharie- F

Warren- B

Washington- B

Its mobility tracking does have limitations says Unacast. For example, their technology does not allow them to determine whether people are staying at home and the data is on a four-day delay. Unacast’s entire interactive U.S. map can be found on its website.

