ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In addition to good hand-washing, Johns Hopkins University says social distancing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unacast, a mobility tracking service, is using their technology to determine which states and counties are adhering to social distance practices.
States and counties are graded on an A-F system. Those who received an A have seen mobility in the region decrease the most significantly while those who received an F have seen mobility in the region decrease the least.
Unacast social distance grading measurements
- A- travel decrease of 40% or more
- B- travel decrease of 30-40%
- C- travel decrease of 20-30%
- D- travel decrease of 10-20%
- F- travel decrease of 10% or less
New York state overall received an A but many counties in the western part of the state received a grade between C-F. In the Capital Region, county grades varied. The highest grade received was a B among five counties while Montgomery and Schoharie counties both received an F.
Capital District county social distancing grades
- Albany- B
- Columbia- D
- Fulton- C
- Greene- C
- Montgomery- F
- Rensselaer- B
- Saratoga- B
- Schenectady- C
- Schoharie- F
- Warren- B
- Washington- B
Its mobility tracking does have limitations says Unacast. For example, their technology does not allow them to determine whether people are staying at home and the data is on a four-day delay. Unacast’s entire interactive U.S. map can be found on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Not all counties make the grade for social distancing in the Capital District
- Amazon fires warehouse worker who led walkout over coronavirus
- Commissioner: Social Security, SSI benefits will be paid on time
- ‘Small Business Help’ program launched in Troy
- Silver lining: dogs find new homes during pandemic