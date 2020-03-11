Northway traffic stop becomes felony drug bust

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police out of Wilton arrested three people on a slew of drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 87 on Friday.

At around 11:40 a.m., police say they watched Jessica M. Grove, 27, of Berne make a series of traffic violations while driving down 87. They pulled over the vehicle, and say they saw drug paraphernalia inside.

Police then conducted a search, which they say turned up eight grams of crack, 7 grams of cocaine, under a gram of heroin, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Grove and both of her passengers—Jasmine M. Brandon, 41, of Albany and Richard E. Williams, 24, of Brooklyn—with intent to sell, two counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, and five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

These crimes carry a maximum potential sentence of just under 110 years in prison each.

Williams received an addition charge for second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, which could add 364 days in prison to any other sentence he receives.

