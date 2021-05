CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two lanes of four on the Northway Southbound between Grooms Rd/Exit 8 and CR-92/Crescent Rd/Exit 8 are closed due to a vehicle fire. It is causing a backup on the Northway now.

Make sure to check our traffic tracker for the latest information.

This is a developing story check back with NEWS10 for more information.