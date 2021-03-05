Northway lane closures coming this Saturday

(NEWS10) – This Saturday, The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be doing work along the Northway. Watch for rolling lane closures on both sides of the highway from the Twin Bridges to Exit 10.

Drivers are asked to follow Move Over Laws. If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, move over a lane, if possible, and slow down.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of your driver license.