Northway Exit 3 ramp opens Sunday ahead of schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the grand opening of Exit 3, the new southbound off-ramp from the Northway to Albany Shaker Road in Colonie leading to Albany International Airport Sunday morning.

Cuomo said the opening of Exit 3 is a major step in the completion of the Albany Airport Connector project, which he said is ahead of schedule.

“We’re doing two things now – fixing the airport, upgrading the facility but also accessing, improving the access to the airport and from the airport, which will also alleviate traffic in the local area, which backs up because of the access to and from the airport,” he said during a press conference Sunday morning.

The project is a $50 million dollar investment aimed to provide direct access to the Capital Region’s major airport and alleviate traffic along the Northway in both directions.

The absence of an Exit 3 has been long obvious as the Northway exits go from Exit 2 to Exit 4, Cuomo said.

In addition to the opening of Exit 3, the New York State Department of Transportation is working on building a new southbound Exit 4 off-ramp, as well as a new on-ramp from Watervliet-Shaker Road at Exit 5.

The NYSDOT plans to add an auxiliary lane to allow drivers more room to speed up or slow down when merging and a noise reduction wall along I-87 northbound.

A connector ramp off Exit 4 to Wolf Road is being added, and sidewalks are being installed on the south side of Albany-Shaker road.