Northway boat wash station underlines lake safety with a high-pressure hose

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Welcome Center south of Northway exit 18 is more than just a rest stop. It also houses a boat wash station, where boaters can get their vessels checked for invasive species before hitting the water.
On Wednesday, New York DEC officials showed off how the station works, and talked about why it’s important to keep invasive plant species out of Adirondack water bodies.
