Northville man arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal accident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Derrick Carlisle of Northville has been brought back to New York state to face charges after spending more than seven months in a Pennsylvania jail. According to New York State Police Carlisle fled the scene of a fatal accident in November of 2019.

Police say Carlisle hit and killed Andria Berger, 46, of Broadalbin and then took off. Berger’s body was found off the roadway of State Route 30 in the Town of Northampton.

Carlisle was picked up in Pennsylvania by the Point Township Police Department. He had been arrested for several felonies while in that state.

One day later, a warrant was issued for him back in Northville, for leaving the scene of the fatal crash. He stayed in the Northumberland jail until his extradition date of June 16.

State Police picked up Derrick Carlisle and processed him in Fulton County Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court in July of 2020.

