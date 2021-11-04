Northville man accused of having 19 illegal guns

Taylor Hatch, 35, of Northville was arrested following an investigation by police into illegally possessing firearms.

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 22, Taylor Hatch, 35, of Northville was arrested following an investigation by police into illegally possessing firearms. Police say they initially responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving Hatch and a woman.

Police said a search warrant was granted by the Fulton County Court, which lead police to the discovery that Hatch was in fact in possession of 19 guns. Hatch is a twice-convicted Felon and not legally allowed to possess a firearm. Police say they confiscated several guns including three assembled unregistered handguns, parts for unregistered handguns and a large quantity of ammunition.

Charges include:

Three-counts of third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony)

Sixteen-counts of forth-degree Criminal Possession of a weapon (misdeneanor)

Hatch was arraigned in the Town of Johnstown Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail as a Predicate Felon. He was then released from the Correctional Facility without bail by the Town of Northampton Court.