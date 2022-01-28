Northumberland man indicted for Americade weekend hit-and-run crash

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Michael R. Brownell, 51, of Northumberland was arraigned on an eleven count indictment, charged with aggravated vehicular assault for an Americade weekend hit-and-run crash in Northumberland. Officials say Brownell is accused of driving recklessly and while intoxicated at the time of the crash.

According to a report on Friday, September 24, around 5:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle vs motorcycle crash on State, Route 32 in the Town of Northumberland. In the indictment, Brownell is accused of speeding when he failed to stop at a stop sign – lost control of his vehicle, crossing the centerline – resulting in a head-on collision with a BMW motorcycle. It is also alleged that he nearly struck two other motorcyclists in the same area.

Charges:

Aggravated vehicular assault (felony)

First degree Vehicular assault (felony)

Second degree assault (felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (felony)

Three counts of second degree reckless endangerment (misdeamnors)

Driving while intoxicated (misdeamnor)

Reckless driving (misdeamnor)

Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious physical injury (felony)

Brownell was remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 18.