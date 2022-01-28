Northumberland man indicted for Americade weekend hit-and-run crash

by: Richard Roman

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Michael R. Brownell, 51, of Northumberland was arraigned on an eleven count indictment, charged with aggravated vehicular assault for an Americade weekend hit-and-run crash in Northumberland. Officials say Brownell is accused of driving recklessly and while intoxicated at the time of the crash.

According to a report on Friday, September 24, around 5:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle vs motorcycle crash on State, Route 32 in the Town of Northumberland. In the indictment, Brownell is accused of speeding when he failed to stop at a stop sign – lost control of his vehicle, crossing the centerline – resulting in a head-on collision with a BMW motorcycle. It is also alleged that he nearly struck two other motorcyclists in the same area.

Charges:

  • Aggravated vehicular assault (felony)
  • First degree Vehicular assault (felony)
  • Second degree assault (felony)
  • Tampering with physical evidence (felony)
  • Three counts of second degree reckless endangerment (misdeamnors)
  • Driving while intoxicated (misdeamnor)
  • Reckless driving (misdeamnor)
  • Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious physical injury (felony)

Brownell was remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 18.

