Northumberland man indicted for Americade weekend hit-and-run crash
NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Michael R. Brownell, 51, of Northumberland was arraigned on an eleven count indictment, charged with aggravated vehicular assault for an Americade weekend hit-and-run crash in Northumberland. Officials say Brownell is accused of driving recklessly and while intoxicated at the time of the crash.
According to a report on Friday, September 24, around 5:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle vs motorcycle crash on State, Route 32 in the Town of Northumberland. In the indictment, Brownell is accused of speeding when he failed to stop at a stop sign – lost control of his vehicle, crossing the centerline – resulting in a head-on collision with a BMW motorcycle. It is also alleged that he nearly struck two other motorcyclists in the same area.
Charges:
- Aggravated vehicular assault (felony)
- First degree Vehicular assault (felony)
- Second degree assault (felony)
- Tampering with physical evidence (felony)
- Three counts of second degree reckless endangerment (misdeamnors)
- Driving while intoxicated (misdeamnor)
- Reckless driving (misdeamnor)
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious physical injury (felony)
Brownell was remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 18.