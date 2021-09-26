Northumberland man charged with vehicular assault, DWI, leaving scene

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 24, around 5:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle vs motorcycle crash with serious physical injuries on State, Route 32 in the Town of Northumberland

Michael Brownell 51, from Northumberland, was traveling on NYS Route 32 when he lost

control of his vehicle, crossing the center line Police said resulting in a collision with a BMW motorcycle

operated by David Hadd, 54, of Connecticut.

Brownell fled the scene in his vehicle and did not stop to render aid Police said, Hadd was transported by ambulance to Albany Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Brownell was located after he concealed his car in the woods not far from the crash, Police said he was arrested and charged with the following:

Second-Degree Assault (felony);

Second-Degree Vehicular Assault (felony)

Three counts of Second-Degree Reckless Endangerment; leaving the scene of a personal injury crash (Misdemeanors)

DWI (unclassified misdemeanor); with refusal to submit to a prescreen device, and failure to maintain designated lane (infractions).

Brownell was arraigned in the Towne of the Wilton Court and remanded to the custody of the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.