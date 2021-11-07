Northumberland man accused of shooting vehicle, injuring occupants

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Rolland Gibbs, 62, of Northumberland

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 9:34 a.m. on Sunday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had been fired upon on NYS Route 29, in the area of Homestead Road. Police say, Rolland Gibbs, 62, of Northumberland, was arrested following an investigation that led to the incident.

According to police, Gibbs is accused of shooting a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 29, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the two occupants. Gibbs had reportedly been attempting to illegally harvest a deer when the incident occurred. Police say Gibbs allegedly fired north across the two-lane highway, striking the vehicle from his location on the shoulder of Route 29.

Charged:

  • First-degree reckless endangerment (felony)
  • Third-degree Assault (misdemeanor)

Gibbs was also cited for numerous environmental conservation law violations police said. The occupants of the vehicle were treated for their injuries at Saratoga Hospital and released. Gibbs was processed and is due to return to the Saratoga Town Court at a later date.

