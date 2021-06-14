Northern Wardens giving tabletop and card game fans a new place to play

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a new game in town, and it shares space with an AT&T store.

Northern Wardens opened off of Quaker Road last Friday, and has quickly seen proof of the idea that its four co-owners started with: That the community of tabletop and card game enthusiasts they grew up with would come, no matter the location.

The store is a new hobby shop that fills a gap. The only other stores specializing in tabletop and card games in the area are located in Moreau and Whitehall, both a drive away for people living in Glens Falls, Queensbury or further north.

Northern Wardens is a rare local business in the area of Queensbury directly east of Northway Exit 19, surrounded by the Aviation Mall and numerous other chain stores and restaurants. But the owners behind it say so far business has been strong.

The store also comes as one trading card brand, Pokemon cards, sees a surge in popularity that has led to problems for some retailers.

Recent high-rarity cards have found prices in the tens of thousands of dollars on Ebay and other collector’s sites, and recent new releases for the card game have led to surges of business so strong that some have limited how many cards can be purchased, and Target to stop selling the cards altogether.

Co-owner James DiAvila said that was seen on their opening day. Pokemon cards were the first thing to go.

But going forward, he doesn’t see the craze as a problem. He just wants to facilitate collectors’ needs as best he can.

The business also features a window customers can visit if they want to purchase items curbside.

The owners are also hand-crafting gaming tables, perfect for large-scale tabletop games that use figures and props.

Future tables will be made available for sale via commission, but the first one will stay in the store for customers to use. It was made from wood reclaimed from a wall in the store.

Northern Wardens is closed Monday and Tuesday, but then will start a regular schedule of daily events.