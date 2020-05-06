ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany has retooled production, making masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus among New Yorkers.
NABA’s full-time manufacturing department employs people who are blind and visually impaired, which has now pivoted to personal protective equipment now used by state agencies, city and regional authorities, and medical offices. For example, the Albany Parking Authority and CDTA both use NABA’s face coverings.
In operation since 1914, NABA says it shifted to making PPE in response to Gov. Cuomo’s tweet:
Through NABA, many blind individuals who would otherwise be unemployed instead enjoy employment opportunities not just in manufacturing, but also in quality control and shipping and receiving. NABA products include stationery, writing utensils, traffic safety vests, neck tabs for women’s military uniforms, coveralls, safety flags, cable ties, and green cleaning products.
NABA clients include the military, New York’s Departments of Transportation and Corrections, the Metro Transit Authority that operates New York City’s subways, and Metro North and the Long Island Railroads.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Warren County task force outlines upstate tourist season through downstate feedback
- Nurses going above and beyond connecting patients with loved ones through video chat
- Northeastern Association of the Blind shifts production to personal protective equipment
- Meals delivered to Albany Academy faculty, staff
- Quarantine Axe Throwing League connecting throwers worldwide