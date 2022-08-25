WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 12-year-old Wilbraham boy’s wish came true Thursday thanks to Friendly’s and the Shriner’s.

Ian Stratton was born without a left hand but was recently outfitted with a prosthetic through Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The first thing he wanted to do was scoop his nightly ice cream and on Thursday, he got to do just that.

“We’re making you an official scoop master!”

“I would not mind working here. Being surrounded by ice cream would make me happy,” said Ian.

Ian was born with a limb difference and does not have a left hand so the Hero Arm prosthetic he has received will give him the ability to have a left hand.

“I feel unstoppable,” said Ian.

“It means a lot because Shriner’s has accepted him from the moment he came home and they have supported us as a family, since he’s been here. And they have opened so many doors and opportunities for him and we’re just really grateful. We’re grateful that Friendly’s is joining in with that. They’re saying, ‘Hey Ian, we believe in you and you can do anything,'” said Ian’s mom, Jennifer Stratton.

“Transforming lives, that’s what we do. We provide pediatric specialty care. Any way that we can help, to help them live their best lives, we’ll do it. And this is the perfect example,” said Jennifer Tross, Director of Marketing at Shriner’s Children Hospital New England.

“Shriner’s is very important to me and my family, and we are very grateful for it,” said Ian.