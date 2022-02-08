Victim of Rome homicide has been identified

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department has released an update on the homicide that took place on Monday, February 7th.

The victim is being reported as 43-year-old Theresa G. Nielsen, of Rome, who is the mother of the suspect. Paleigh M. Iannarilli allegedly used a long gun to shoot her mother during a verbal dispute.

Iannarilli was arraigned on Tuesday, February 8th, in the Rome City Court. She is currently being held without bail on Second Degree Murder.

