PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Pittsfield are charged with armed robbery of Subway Tuesday morning.

According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Jeffrey Bradford, at around 6:43 p.m. officers were called to Subway located at 179 South Street for a report of a robbery. Subway employees told police that a man and woman took off after demanding and were given an undisclosed amount of money.

During the search of the area, officers saw two people getting picked up by a vehicle close to Subway. The officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants while detectives gathered evidence and reviewed video surveillance. The passengers, 25-year-old Patrick Latini and 23-year-old Talia Sistrunk of Pittsfield were identified and arrested for armed robbery.

They are being held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court Wednesday. No injuries were reported.