Three more Erie County Starbucks stores get chance to vote on unionization

FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks’ employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks says it will negotiate in good faith with workers who’ve agreed to unionize in Buffalo. In a bargain letter sent to all U.S. partners, Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said that the company hasn’t wanted unionization, but respects the legal process and wants to work with those in Buffalo who voted in favor of union representation. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starbucks locations in Cheektowaga, Amherst and Depew will soon get the opportunity to vote on unionization.

On Friday morning, News 4 learned that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ordered ballots for the following stores:

Sheridan Drive and Bailey Avenue in Amherst

Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga

Transit and French roads in Depew

The ballots will be mailed out on January 31 and must be returned by February 22. The votes will be counted starting at 1 p.m. the following day.

So far, two local Starbucks stores have successfully unionized. Buffalo’s location on Elmwood Avenue was the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in the nation to do so. Cheektowaga’s Genesee Street location followed this past Monday.

One local store, Hamburg’s Camp Road location, appeared to not have enough votes in their attempt to unionize. But that vote is under review by the NLRB, since some ballots were challenged.

And outside of New York State, efforts to unionize other stores across the United States are underway.