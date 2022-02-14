SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a suspicious container was found near the entrance to City Hall in Springfield Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, at around 10:15 a.m. a suspicious container chained to the railing outside City Hall was found. City Hall was evacuated and closed as a precaution while the Arson & Bomb squad investigates.

Police closed Court Street for several hours, it has since reopened.

Members of the Arson & Bomb squad conducted a detonation of the container at around 12:25 p.m. They used a drone to inspect the container as they set up for the detonation while in bomb suits. Mayor Domenic Sarno is on location along with Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.

Walsh said R-TAC crime analysts reviewed surveillance video around city hall and identified the person that placed the container on the steps. He was found at Mercy Medical Center and told officers it was some blankets and a pillow inside. The man was living in a car on Hawley Street but the car was towed Friday after numerous attempts to assist the man.

No charges have been announced for the man but Springfield police are continuing to investigate.

Calvi told 22News, the bomb technicians assessed the plastic container, and an x-ray could not identify the contents of the package. A disrupter, water cannon fired by a charge, was set up to open the box. A scope camera is now looking inside the container to determine its contents. Calvi says at this point, there doesn’t seem like there is anything dangerous or harmful in it.

