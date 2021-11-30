Steve-O: ‘Bills fans are something special’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Steve-O, the entertainer and stuntman known for his role in the “Jackass” series, stopped by the News 4 studio Tuesday with his dog, Wendy, to promote his tour stop in Niagara Falls.

When Steve-O was asked about the tailgating antics of Bills Mafia, the legendary stuntman took a minute to give props to the fanbase.

“I gotta say that having flown to Buffalo yesterday, I have never seen one airplane filled with more NFL merchandise,” he said. “I just thought to myself, wow, Bills fans are something special. They really care. Everybody’s wearing a Bills mask, Bills everything. It’s great, man.”

Steve-O’s “The Bucket List Tour” has a stop at Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls at 7 p.m; the show is 21 & up. He has stops in Syracuse and Albany later this week.

The Bucket List Tour is “a bunch of ideas that I never thought would actually happen because they were so absurd,” Steve-O said. “Then I decided that I’m pretty deep into my 40s – if I’m going to do anything more, I should hurry up before it becomes creepy to watch.”

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, has been public about getting sober. He said he hasn’t used drugs or alcohol since March 2008.

“I’m grateful for it,” he said of his sobriety, not proud. “Pride leads the procession of the seven deadly sins. Pride’s not of much use to us. Gratitude.”

Steve-O said he found his dog, Wendy, on the streets of Peru. “She goes with me everywhere,” he said.