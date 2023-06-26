ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Connecticut man was sentenced after he attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. David Feeney, 57, of Bristol, Conn., was sentenced to 327 months in prison.

As part of a guilty plea, Feeney admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with people who he thought were a father and a 10-year-old child between March and April 2022. Feeney said he was attempting to entice the child to engage in sexual acts with him.

On April 24, 2022, Feeney traveled from Connecticut and arrived unannounced at a residence in Albany County with the intent to engage in sexual acts with a 10-year-old child. He was arrested shortly after arriving.

Feeney was a registered sex offender at the time. Officials said he had raped a child he met online in 2011. As part of his sentencing, he will also be under probation for life after he is released.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Colonie Police Department and New York State Police.