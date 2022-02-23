NORTHAMPTON. Mass (WWLP) – As tensions around the Russia-Ukraine conflict rise, health experts are voicing concerns.

The International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War are warning of both NATO and Russian military capabilities if the current situation were to escalate. According to the organization, both NATO and Russia have military doctrines that allow the use of tactical nuclear weapons to fend off defeat in a conventional war.

For example, a single 100-kiloton nuclear weapon exploding of Kremlin could kill a quarter of a million people. The IPPNW is calling on the US to work with all armed-states to disarm nuclear weapons.

“This is not a pie in the sky fantasy. This is something that we need if our civilization is going to survive. The people who say we can maintain these enormous nuclear arsenals forever and expect that nothing will ever go wrong. I think those are the people who are living in a fantasy world,” said Dr. Ira Helfand, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War.

This is why the organization is pushing so hard to eliminate nuclear capabilities altogether.