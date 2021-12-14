POLICE: Lake Placid man missing after leaving Adirondack Medical Center

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWTI) — State authorities are searching for a man missing from Lake Placid.

New York State Police confirmed on Tuesday that Brandon Euber, age 27, from Lake Placid has been reported missing after leaving Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. State Police said that Euber is no danger to the public, but maybe a danger to himself.

According to Police, Euber left the hospital facility on foot at approximately 10:51 p.m. on December 12. He was heading towards Saranac Lake and was last seen wearing a hospital gown and a blanket.

Euber was reported to have left all of this personal belongings behind and does not have his cell phone.

He was described to stand approximately six feet tall and weigh 200 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Euber was last heard from when he contacted a family member and State Police Ray Brooke in the later morning and afternoon hours on December 13, saying he would go to the Saranac Police Department, however, NYSP confirmed he did not.

Those with information regarding Euber’s location are asked to contact New York State Police in Ray Brook at 518-897-2000.