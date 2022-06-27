METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman from Pittsfield waited for her local store to open to buy a winning lottery ticket for her husband. She bought the $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket “ $4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium.”

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, William Cassavant of Pittsfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game on June 17. William chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

While out running errands, William asked his wife Sandy to pick up two lottery tickets. The store that she visited was closed for five minutes, but she decided to wait until it reopened to make her purchase and brought the tickets home.

His wife bought the winning ticket at Lipton Mart located at 580 North Street in Pittsfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. William plans to use some of his winnings to go on vacation and put a portion toward his grandchildren’s college fund.