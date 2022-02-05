New York State COVID-19 update Saturday, February 5

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“As we come down from the peak of Omicron, it is clear that New Yorkers are doing the right things to keep each other safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Wearing masks, washing hands, and getting vaccinated and boosted help to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. The vaccine, especially, is the tool we all need to utilize in our fight. If you haven’t already, get vaccinated, get your second dose, and get your booster.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 192,754

Total Positive – 7,246

Percent Positive – 3.76%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.87%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,466 (-345)

Patients Newly Admitted – 593

Patients in ICU – 886 (-48)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 507 (-24)

Total Discharges – 276,388 (+775)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 91

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,551

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,141,892

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,158

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,991

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Capital Region 72.17 60.83 41.66 Central New York 79.82 64.09 73.12 Finger Lakes 51.79 50.13 35.66 Long Island 42.33 30.15 33.21 Mid-Hudson 41.52 34.24 36.48 Mohawk Valley 79.95 56.67 52.54 New York City 36.58 31.34 30.70 North Country 103.11 88.79 64.92 Southern Tier 77.56 75.98 50.55 Western New York 61.10 42.57 42.20 Statewide 48.19 39.70 37.08

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Capital Region 8.54% 8.32% 7.77% Central New York 11.29% 10.87% 9.79% Finger Lakes 8.74% 8.42% 7.91% Long Island 6.37% 5.81% 5.49% Mid-Hudson 5.38% 5.19% 4.93% Mohawk Valley 9.06% 8.34% 8.26% New York City 3.59% 3.35% 3.09% North Country 12.20% 11.44% 11.02% Southern Tier 7.21% 6.90% 6.76% Western New York 9.92% 9.46% 8.92% Statewide 5.51% 5.22% 4.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Bronx 3.37% 3.11% 2.97% Kings 3.58% 3.30% 2.93% New York 3.08% 2.95% 2.77% Queens 4.13% 3.84% 3.63% Richmond 4.62% 4.33% 3.85%

Yesterday, 7, 246 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,824,830. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,325 128 Allegany 8,459 27 Broome 42,966 93 Cattaraugus 14,715 43 Cayuga 15,208 42 Chautauqua 22,764 61 Chemung 20,407 33 Chenango 8,785 28 Clinton 15,327 85 Columbia 9,574 14 Cortland 9,971 28 Delaware 7,346 29 Dutchess 62,194 106 Erie 202,208 388 Essex 5,205 16 Franklin 8,593 22 Fulton 11,857 29 Genesee 13,304 31 Greene 8,232 12 Hamilton 803 3 Herkimer 13,173 27 Jefferson 18,861 73 Lewis 5,957 15 Livingston 11,177 33 Madison 12,280 47 Monroe 146,761 213 Montgomery 11,289 17 Nassau 393,610 433 Niagara 46,337 64 NYC 2,243,750 2,578 Oneida 50,772 122 Onondaga 103,840 344 Ontario 18,873 49 Orange 103,875 148 Orleans 8,369 17 Oswego 23,828 106 Otsego 9,272 40 Putnam 22,958 26 Rensselaer 29,900 80 Rockland 90,067 69 Saratoga 43,784 79 Schenectady 31,504 63 Schoharie 4,753 20 Schuyler 3,268 5 Seneca 5,532 27 St. Lawrence 19,508 58 Steuben 18,851 50 Suffolk 418,144 510 Sullivan 17,796 25 Tioga 10,186 35 Tompkins 16,678 47 Ulster 30,074 56 Warren 12,831 43 Washington 11,467 33 Wayne 16,402 39 Westchester 243,596 417 Wyoming 8,078 18 Yates 3,186 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 266 170 63.9% 96 36.1% Central New York 174 128 73.6% 46 26.4% Finger Lakes 510 259 50.8% 251 49.2% Long Island 847 432 51.0% 415 49.0% Mid-Hudson 522 280 53.6% 242 46.4% Mohawk Valley 108 72 66.7% 36 33.3% New York City 2,301 1,099 47.8% 1,202 52.2% North Country 114 56 49.1% 58 50.9% Southern Tier 175 81 46.3% 94 53.7% Western New York 449 240 53.5% 209 46.5% Statewide 5,466 2,817 51.5% 2,649 48.5%

Yesterday, 91 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 6 Broome 2 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Chenango 1 Clinton 2 Columbia 1 Delaware 1 Erie 5 Greene 1 Kings 11 Madison 1 Monroe 4 Montgomery 1 Nassau 5 New York 8 Onondaga 3 Oswego 1 Queens 13 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 6 Saratoga 1 Seneca 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 6 Sullivan 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 3

Yesterday, 9,129 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,349 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 960,026 392 Central New York 641,990 266 Finger Lakes 858,220 332 Long Island 2,158,583 1,501 Mid-Hudson 1,687,154 710 Mohawk Valley 323,095 58 New York City 7,920,375 5,208 North Country 301,050 194 Southern Tier 436,846 123 Western New York 949,273 345 Statewide 16,236,612 9,129

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 876,114 501 Central New York 592,351 374 Finger Lakes 792,422 499 Long Island 1,906,650 2,248 Mid-Hudson 1,472,514 1,099 Mohawk Valley 299,245 146 New York City 6,968,777 7,296 North Country 271,566 215 Southern Tier 398,580 215 Western New York 867,674 756 Statewide 14,445,893 13,349

Booster/Additional Shots: