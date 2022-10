KEENE, N.H. (NEWS10) — First responders are on scene of a plane crash and building fire in New Hampshire Friday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport in Keene, N.H., around 6:55 p.m.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Lower Main Street in Keene is closed to all traffic.