CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent survey, done by Smart Home Solutions, shows that the Netflix Original “Peaky Blinders” is Massachusetts’ most searched for crime show on Google.

The BBC original series was picked up by one of the largest streaming services, Netflix, and was reframed into a Netflix Original series. “Peaky Blinders” stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and the late Helen McCrory who is also known for her role as “Narcissa Malfoy” in the Harry Potter Franchise.

This 6 season crime show is set in 1919 Britain and follows one of the most powerful gangs in Britain, the Peaky Blinders. This plot has captivated many viewers including many in Massachusetts.

Courtesy: Vivint Source

Most searched Netflix crime show by state:

  1. Alabama: The Blacklist
  2. Alaska: Mindhunter
  3. Arizona: Good Girls
  4. Arkansas: Good Girls
  5. California: Good Girls
  6. Colorado: You
  7. Connecticut: The Sinner
  8. Delaware: Good Girls
  9. Florida: The Blacklist
  10. Georgia: Good Girls
  11. Hawaii: You
  12. Idaho: The Blacklist
  13. Illinois: Good Girls
  14. Indiana: Criminal Minds
  15. Iowa: Criminal Minds
  16. Kansas: Mindhunter
  17. Kentucky: Good Girls
  18. Louisiana: Good Girls
  19. Maine: The Blacklist
  20. Maryland: Good Girls
  21. Massachusetts: Peaky Blinders
  22. Michigan: Criminal Minds
  23. Minnesota: Worst Roommate Ever
  24. Mississippi: The Blacklist
  25. Missouri: Mindhunter
  26. Montana: Mindhunter
  27. Nebraska: Mindhunter
  28. Nevada: Good Girls
  29. New Hampshire: You
  30. New Jersey: Peaky Blinders
  31. New Mexico: Good Girls
  32. New York: Peaky Blinders
  33. North Carolina: Good Girls
  34. North Dakota: Mindhunter
  35. Ohio: Good Girls
  36. Oklahoma: Good Girls
  37. Oregon: Mindhunter
  38. Pennsylvania: Peaky Blinders
  39. Rhode Island: Peaky Blinders
  40. South Carolina: The Blacklist
  41. South Dakota: Worst Roommate Ever
  42. Tennessee: The Blacklist
  43. Texas: Good Girls
  44. Utah: Peaky Blinders
  45. Vermont: The Blacklist
  46. Virginia: Criminal Minds
  47. Washington: Mindhunter
  48. West Virginia: NCIS
  49. Wisconsin: Mindhunter
  50. Wyoming: NCIS

With crime shows being one of the top viewed genres on Netflix, this begged the question, “does watching crime TV make Americans take their home security more seriously?” The short answer is yes. In the Smart Home Solutions survey, they asked 1,100 people this question. 81% of people said that they were more concerned about their home security after consuming crime show media. Out of the 81% that responded yes, 36% were concerned about being robbed after watching a crime show.

Among the most searched crime shows is ‘Good Girls’, ‘The Blacklist’, and ‘Criminal Minds’.