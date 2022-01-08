More prepackaged salads recalled due to listeria

Dole issued a precautionary recall of the salads on Friday, after a sample test detected listeria bacteria in a random bag. The FDA said no illnesses had been reported at that time. (FDA)

(WWTI) — Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling more of its pre-packed salads due to possible health risks from Listeria monocytogenes.

Previously on December 27, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that three individuals have died from Listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads. This came after two Listeria outbreaks were linked to packaged salad produced by both Fresh Express and Dole.

Most recently, on January 7 Dole recalled all pre-packaged salads that were processed at two of its production facilities, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration. This included products from its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California production facilities that contained iceberg lettuce.

The voluntary recall was issued after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in these finished products was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products subject to the voluntary recall from Springfield, OH are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022. Products subject to the voluntary recall from Soledad, CA are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between December 23, 2021, and January 8, 2022.

Both production facilities distribute products to New York as well as other states across the nation. The full list of states the products are distributed to can be found on the FDA’s website.

The full list of recalled products can be found below:

Products subject to the Soledad recall:

Product DescriptionUPC Code
Dole 10oz Very Veggie0-71430-01008-2
Dole 11oz Greener Selection0-71430-00965-9
Dole 12oz American0-71430-00933-8
Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin0-71430-01135-5
Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit0-71430-01730-2
Dole 13oz Southwest Kit0-71430-01701-2
Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce0-71430-84616-2
Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad0-71430-01136-2
Dole 3lb Garden Salad0-71430-01138-6
Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl0-71430-00123-3
Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00125-7
Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00124-0
Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl0-71430-00118-9
Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl0-71430-00120-2
Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl0-71430-00115-8
Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-01065-5
Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit0-71430-00093-9
Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit0-71430-00100-4
HEB 12oz American Salad0-41220-35500-6
HEB 8oz Shredded Lettuce0-41220-35521-1
HEB 9.5oz Premium Ranch Kit0-41220791569-0
Marketside 7.45 oz Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl6-81131-37735-5
Marketside 11.75 oz Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl6-81131-42361-8
Marketside 12oz Classic Salad6-81131-32894-4
Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens6-81131-35503-2
Marketside 1lb Shredded Lettuce6-81131-53209-9
Marketside 24oz Classic Salad6-81131-32895-1
Marketside 6.35 oz Santa Fe Style Bowl6-81131-42363-2
Marketside 6.81 oz BLT Salad Bowl6-81131-37736-2
Marketside 7.25 oz Chef Salad Bowl6-81131-35506-3
Marketside 7.25 oz Cobb Salad Bowl6-81131-35507-0
Marketside 8oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-32896-8
Presidents Choice 12.25oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade0-60383-00493-4
President’s Choice 12oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere0-60383-22268-0
President’s Choice 13oz Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre0-60383-02320-1
President’s Choice 13oz Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest0-60383-02319-5

Products subject to the Springville recall:

Product DescriptionUPC Code
Dole 10 oz Very Veggie / Ranache de Legumes0-71430-01008-2
Dole 11 oz Greener Selection / Selection de Verdure0-71430-00965-9
Dole 12 oz American / Melange Americain0-71430-00933-8
Dole 12 oz Garden Salad / Salade du Jardin0-71430-01135-5
Dole 13 oz Asian Island Crunch / Croustillante Des Iles Asiatiques0-71430-01721-0
Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit0-71430-01701-2
Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit / Salade du Sud-ouest0-71430-01711-1
Dole 13.25 Country Ranch Kit0-71430-01730-2
Dole 16 oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-84616-2
Dole 2 lb Garden Salad0-71430-01137-9
Dole 24 oz Value Size Garden Salad0-71430-01136-2
Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-01065-5
Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch / Ranch et Poivre0-71430-00098-4
Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit0-71430-00093-9
Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit0-71430-00100-4
Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit / Teriyaki A L’ananas0-71430-00182-0
Kroger 12 oz American Blend0-11110-91041-7
Kroger 12 oz Classic Garden0-11110-91036-3
Kroger 12 oz Veggie Blend0-11110-91048-6
Kroger 24 oz Classic Garden0-11110-91037-0
Kroger 8oz. Shredded Iceberg Lettuce0-11110-91613-6
Little Salad Bar 10 oz Caesar Salad Kit4099100 087000
Little Salad Bar 10.65 oz. Chopped Caesar Kit4099100263923
Little Salad Bar 12 oz Garden Salad4099100082982
Little Salad Bar 8 oz Shredded Lettuce4099100087963
Little Salad Bar 9 oz Italian Salad4099100083194
Marketside 12 oz Classic Iceberg Salad6-81131-32894-4
Marketside 12 oz Crisp Greens6-81131-35503-2
Marketside 16 oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-53209-9
Marketside 24 oz Classic Iceberg Salad6-81131-32895-1
Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-32896-8
Presidents Choice 12 oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere0-60383-22268-0
Presidents Choice 12 oz Mixed Greens / Le Choix du President Melange de Legumes- Feuilles0-60383-00188-9
Presidents Choice 12.25 oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade0-60383-00493-4
Presidents Choice 13 oz. Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre0-60383-02320-1
Presidents Choice 13 oz. Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest0-60383-02319-5

No other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of these voluntary recalls and are safe to consume. Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

