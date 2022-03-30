LEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Massachusetts State Police and the Lee Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing New York woman whose vehicle was found in town this week. State Police Spokesperson David Procopio said Meghan A. Marohn, 42, of Delmar, has been missing since Sunday.

Marohn is described as 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes. Her vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found on Church Street at Longscope Park in Lee.

Officers from Lee, State Police Special Emergency Response Team, State Police K-9, and Air Wing Units assisted in searching for Marohn on Tuesday in the heavily wooded hiking area. The search ended around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night and police have returned to the area Wednesday to continue the search.

If you have seen Marohn or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.