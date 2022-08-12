BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced a new online dashboard aimed at consolidating data from the state’s criminal justice system.

It was initially part of 2018’s criminal justice reform law and is designed to increase transparency and public access to this type of data. The dashboard records inmate populations both in individual counties and the state’s department of corrections.

It also qualifies incarcerated people by whether they have been sentenced or are awaiting trial.

As of 2022, there are 5,316 people in the Massachusetts Department of Correction and 5,948 people in county jails, a total of 11,264 inmates in Massachusetts. Of the total, 3,965 are awaiting pre-trial.

Hampden County

743 total inmates 543 awaiting pre-trial

4 Asian/Pacific Islander

148 Black/African American

356 Hispanic/Latino

7 Other/Unknown

228 White

Hampshire County

120 total inmates 90 awaiting pre-trial

3 Asian/Pacific Islander

30 Black/African American

41 Hispanic/Latino

55 White

Franklin County

153 total inmates 87 awaiting pre-trial

13 Black/African American

24 Hispanic/Latino

116 White

Berkshire County

148 total inmates 111 awaiting pre-trial

42 Black/African American

20 Hispanic/Latino

86 White

“The Cross Tracking System reflects our administration’s commitment to improve criminal justice outcomes through inter-agency information sharing, data-driven policies, and transparent decision making,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with our partners in the courts and across state and county government and their commitment to improved data standardization, collection, and reporting. Enhanced access to quality data will help us to better serve the community and advance the principles of a more fair and effective criminal justice system.”

“Our Administration recognizes the importance of the Cross Tracking tool to study individual and system-wide outcomes of justice involved individuals,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “This important resource will create new opportunities for stakeholders, advocates, legislators, and system-decision-makers to convene around accurate and complete data and develop effective solutions for emerging issues.”

“It is difficult to overstate the scope and immense complexity of this groundbreaking project. The publication of this data tool marks the culmination of an intense process that required remarkable levels of engagement and participation from countless stakeholders,” said Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “On behalf of EOPSS, I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to the many agencies and participants who continue to support the state’s efforts to bring this ambitious project to fruition. Our shared commitment to advancing a more fair, just, and transparent criminal justice system and a generous spirit of collaboration continues to make this initiative possible.”

“The reporting of standardized and consistent information across criminal justice agencies will provide vital insight into criminal justice trends, identify gaps in treatment needs for system-involved individuals, and support overall improved efficiencies and outcomes of the justice system agencies,” said Kerry Collins, undersecretary for forensic science and technology at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “I commend the collaboration and partnership demonstrated by countless participants who have played an instrumental role with the implementation of this ambitious and vital initiative.”

“I often say that vision without data is a hallucination. By improving the collection of criminal justice data across the Commonwealth, the Cross Tracking System brings us one step closer to our shared vision of a more equitable justice system,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “This is another example of Massachusetts leading the nation to help incarcerated individuals, their loved ones, and system stakeholders at all levels. While we still have work ahead of us, I want to thank all those who have worked tirelessly on the Cross Tracking System and the profound impact it will likely have.”

“The Department of Correction has prioritized Cross Tracking because we recognize the opportunity as an integral part of our rehabilitative mission to enhance our ongoing efforts to develop personalized treatment plans,” DOC Commissioner Carol Mici said. “As many entrusted to the care of our state facilities have previous involvement in the criminal justice system, Cross Tracking will make these comprehensive histories readily available to our team of skilled programming, clinical, and correctional professionals. I commend the broad range of partner agencies across the Commonwealth who made the first phase of this dashboard possible.”