PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield has implemented a mandatory water restriction that begins on Monday due to the rapid depletion of the water supply at the Pittsfield Cleveland Reservoir.

Water restrictions include watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles, and filling swimming pools between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The restrictions will be on an alternating day schedule for residents, meaning addresses that end in even numbers can use water on even days and addresses that end in odd numbers can use water on odd days.

“Over the last month, we have identified a steep trend in the water level at the Cleveland Reservoir, and together with scarce significant rain we have made the decision to establish a Drought Watch (Stage 2) which includes mandatory water conservation. It is crucial as it helps slowing down the decline.” said Commissioner Ricardo Morales, of the Department of Public Services and Utilities. “With these measures in place, the main goal is to slow the decline and ensure adequate water supply.”

The Department of Public Services will be enforcing the water restrictions and those that are found violating may be fined. The first violation will be a written warning, the second violation will be a $50 fine, and any violations after are a $300 fine.