Rapper charged with gun possession after video shoot at casino

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment after trying to film a rap video on top of the Seneca Niagara Casino parking ramp. Police say he was arrested on Friday.

Casino security called police after they said they noticed six men filming on the roof of the parking structure, including one man with a gun. Police said the man was seen on surveillance footage throwing the gun off the roof when police arrived, nearly striking casino security guards waiting below.

Markiez Davis, 22, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to the report. The gun was recovered on the sidewalk below the ramp.

Police said the men initially told them no one had a gun and they were just filming a rap video. Police said they also seized marijuana from a vehicle and “a large amount of cash hidden in the trunk.”

This story was first reported by The Buffalo News.

