ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local leader of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York (JFNENY) is preparing for a trip to Poland to visit and aid Ukrainian refugees. Hank Greenberg is leaving on Sunday.

Greenberg will fly into Warsaw, Poland before traveling to a small town on the border of Poland and Ukraine. His main goal is to spread awareness for the hardships millions of people are going through because of the war with Russia.

More than four million people have fled Ukraine since fighting began 36 days ago. Million more inside the country have been displaced from their homes.

JFNENY, along with its partner Jewish Federations across North America, raised $41.9 million in one month to help those who have been displaced by the war. Locally, JFNENY has raised nearly $100,000 towards the effort.