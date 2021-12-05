Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“With a new variant circulating in New York, the best way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting vaccinated and boosted,” Governor Hochul said. “With holiday gatherings just weeks away, you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging everyone in your life to do the same.”   

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 234,516   
  • Total Positive – 10,411
  • Percent Positive – 4.44% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.84%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,236 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 443
  • Patients in ICU – 619 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 333 (+5)
  • Total Discharges – 217,387 (+407)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS –  46,756 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,212
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,435,388
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 122,518
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 809,136
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

Region    Thursday, December 2, 2021    Friday, December 3, 2021    Saturday, December 4, 2021    
Capital Region    60.31  66.51  69.71  
Central New York    56.08  61.60  70.04  
Finger Lakes    66.75  73.51  78.63  
Long Island    47.44  52.50  55.64  
Mid-Hudson    33.17  36.88  40.14  
Mohawk Valley    70.77  77.18  82.28  
New York City    20.42  22.44  24.03  
North Country    68.40  73.75  77.88  
Southern Tier    63.26  71.33  79.30  
Western New York    73.06  80.43  84.47  
Statewide    39.73  43.81  46.93

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Region   Thursday, December 2, 2021   Friday, December 3, 2021   Saturday, December 4, 2021   
Capital Region   8.17%   8.05%   7.61%   
Central New York   8.41%   7.98%   8.11%   
Finger Lakes   10.89%   10.58%   10.32%   
Long Island   5.83%   5.90%   5.95%   
Mid-Hudson   4.26%   4.37%   4.51%   
Mohawk Valley   9.31%   8.74%   8.49%   
New York City   2.23%   2.25%   2.26%   
North Country   9.67%   9.22%   8.86%   
Southern Tier   6.77%   6.50%   6.03%   
Western New York   11.32%   11.15%   11.10%   
Statewide   4.85%   4.85%   4.84%  

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC   Thursday, December 2, 2021   Friday, December 3, 2021   Saturday, December 4, 2021   
Bronx   2.15%   2.24%   2.26%   
Kings   1.97%   2.04%   2.09%   
New York   1.67%   1.62%   1.60%   
Queens   2.94%   2.92%   2.92%   
Richmond   3.71%   3.73%   3.77% 

Yesterday, 10,411 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,755,192. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany35,325166
Allegany6,23847
Broome29,007154
Cattaraugus10,37942
Cayuga10,01564
Chautauqua15,61998
Chemung13,29093
Chenango5,76639
Clinton8,40859
Columbia5,91535
Cortland6,24248
Delaware4,65530
Dutchess38,686171
Erie129,064693
Essex3,08916
Franklin5,69161
Fulton8,08747
Genesee8,99243
Greene5,11335
Hamilton5272
Herkimer8,64760
Jefferson11,79862
Lewis4,34630
Livingston7,51354
Madison7,65440
Monroe100,649500
Montgomery7,45347
Nassau230,124926
Niagara29,802177
NYC1,144,7882,581
Oneida34,177184
Onondaga61,261392
Ontario12,16485
Orange63,479297
Orleans5,75929
Oswego14,725114
Otsego5,61541
Putnam13,36530
Rensselaer18,059121
Rockland56,085125
Saratoga25,756174
Schenectady19,905125
Schoharie2,84731
Schuyler2,03023
Seneca3,41515
St. Lawrence13,41281
Steuben13,064106
Suffolk260,4521,112
Sullivan9,95956
Tioga6,60456
Tompkins7,69368
Ulster19,55486
Warren7,67958
Washington7,05263
Wayne10,74486
Westchester149,834388
Wyoming5,54833
Yates2,07312

Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

County   New Deaths   
Albany                                                                          1    
Bronx                                                                          1    
Broome                                                                          1    
Erie                                                                          5    
Herkimer                                                                          1    
Kings                                                                          5    
Livingston                                                                          1    
Monroe                                                                          3    
Montgomery                                                                          2    
Nassau                                                                          1    
Niagara  1    
Oneida                                                                          4    
Onondaga                                                                          1    
Orange                                                                          1    
Otsego                                                                          2    
Queens                                                                          1    
Richmond                                                                          1    
Saratoga                                                                          1    
Schenectady                                                                          1    
Schoharie                                                                          1    
Seneca                                                                          1    
Steuben                                                                          1    
Suffolk                                                                          1    
Ulster                                                                          1    
Washington                                                                          1

Yesterday, 20,385 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 26,815 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:    

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region    Cumulative
Total   		Increase over past 24 hours   
Capital Region   804,816   879   
Central New York   618,521   298   
Finger Lakes   819,991   819   
Long Island   2,023,014   1,530   
Mid-Hudson   1,577,065   1,373   
Mohawk Valley   310,780   127   
New York City   7,265,648   14,178   
North Country   288,795   88   
Southern Tier   416,481   277   
Western New York   900,711   816   
Statewide   15,025,822   20,385   

People with complete vaccine series:

Region    Cumulative
Total   		Increase over past 24 hours   
Capital Region   724,876   1,199   
Central New York   565,839   980   
Finger Lakes   751,224   2,748   
Long Island   1,794,848   1,891   
Mid-Hudson   1,378,469   2,119   
Mohawk Valley   285,991   424   
New York City   6,461,589   13,747   
North Country   258,067   634   
Southern Tier   380,606   778   
Western New York   816,169   2,295   
Statewide   13,417,678   26,815  

