Gov. Hochul visiting North Country on Dec. 29

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul will be in the North Country on Wednesday.

The Governor’s Office confirmed that Gov. Hochul will be touring the North Country throughout the day on December 29 to thank healthcare workers. While in the region she will also be giving an update on the State’s progress combatting COVID-19.

This update will be held at the Ronald B. Stafford Center at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh. It is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. This location is also where a pop-up COVID vaccination site is being held on Wednesday.

Gov. Hochul is also set to be in Albany, Montgomery, Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Clinton counties on December 29.