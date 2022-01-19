DEC launches Adirondack Moose Research Project

ADIRONDACK REGION, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the start of a new moose research project on January 19.

The DEC is partnering with researchers at the New York Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and Native Range Capture Services to make the project possible. The project will be taking place in the Adirondack region with the purpose of racking moose population, health, mortality, and dispersal.

According to a press release from the DEC, 14 moose were fitted with GPS collars as part of a multi-year project assessing moose health and population this past winter. The organization plans on equipping additional moose with GPS collars in the years to come. The data they collect as part of the research effort will contribute directly to the continued management of moose in New York.

Previous research has allowed researchers to better understand adult moose survival and reproduction, however, little is known about calf survival and dispersal in New York. By collaring calves and monitoring their survival to adulthood, biologists will be able to investigate factors limiting moose population growth such as the effects of parasites on juvenile moose survival.

The research is funded by a Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration grant through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The funds are collected through federal excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment and then apportioned to states for wildlife conservation.